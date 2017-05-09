LATEST: Former Eau Claire County treasurer seeks new sentencing

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Former Eau Claire County Treasurer Larry Lokken is spending more than 9 years behind bars after embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the county. Now, he is seeking re-sentencing from a new judge.



In court documents, Lokken's attorney Randall Paulson said the amount Lokken was ordered to repay, $668,000, is not reasonable, especially since Lokken is in prison. Paulson also said the prison time is more than double what the district attorney recommended. The motion called Lokken's sentence irrationally cruel.



Lokken is also asking for a judge other than Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen, who handled the original case. Paulson said re-sentencing should be done by a judge not previously connected to the case to avoid bias.

