New sculpture unveiled for Eau Claire Sculpture Tour

Eau Claire (WQOW) - On Tuesday, residents of the Chippewa Valley got a sneak peek of one of 36 new sculptures coming to Eau Claire.

The new sculpture unveiled on Tuesday is called, “Tres Caballos”, and it was designed by local artist Terry Meyer.

It was installed across from the entrance to Phoenix Park. Three more sculptures are coming from Canada this year. But, sculpture tour staff said one-third of the sculptures this year were designed by local artists.

By mid-afternoon Wednesday, Eau Claire will have 36 new sculptures to enjoy on North and South Barstow streets, Water Street, West Grand Avenue and the Mayo Clinic Health System campus off of Whipple Street.