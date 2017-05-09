"Sock Across America" begins in June

You've heard the phrase, “Walk a mile in someone else's shoes,” but one Eau Claire teen plans to walk more than 3,000 miles hoping to provide us all with a little perspective.

Dayton Nash, from Eau Claire, is walking across the United States from Maine to California starting in mid-June. His campaign is called, “Sock Across America”.

Nash's goal is to raise $10,000 or more to buy socks. He said 50 percent of the proceeds will fund the walk and the other half will buy socks for those who are homeless. His walk will take six months to complete, and he's excited to take this journey.

“I hope to learn a lot more about our country in general. It's going to be nice to be able to sit back and watch everything around me very slowly,” Nash said. “Everything is so fast paced. It'd just be nice to actually watch everything happen and see all of the different cultures as you go through the different areas.”

Nash hopes to give away many pairs of socks to people who needs them. He will be actively posting to social media if you would like to follow him on his journey across America.