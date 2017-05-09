LATEST: City council approves Eau Claire veterans tribute trail

Eau Claire (WQOW) - On Tuesday night, the Eau Claire City Council also paved the way for a new veterans tribute trail near downtown Eau Claire.

The council's approval allows for a $2 million paved trail, connecting Phoenix Park to Forest Street. The project would feature interactive stations and statues to honor Eau Claire County veterans from all wars.

Organizers hope to have the money raised in time to start working on it in 2018 with completion expected in 2019.

