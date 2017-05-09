UW-Stout opens new center with donation from Charles Koch Foundation

Menomonie (WQOW) -- UW-Stout will offer new opportunities for its students next fall, with the help of a nearly $2 million donation from the Charles Koch Foundation.

UW-Stout said it has been developing The Center for the study of Institutions and Innovations for more than a year. The center will be in the College of Arts, Communications, Humanities and Social Science. The director will be Tim Shiell, a professor in the college’s English and Philosophy Department.

The center will provide programming on campus and across the state, including speakers, panels and workshops. Stipends for faculty and student research also will be available. To accomplish all of this, the Koch Foundation gave UW-Stout an initial award for $425,000. The grant is renewable with annual agreements for three years, bringing the potential donation to $1.7 million.

The Koch Foundation is known for giving financial support to Republican politicians. The Democratic Party of Wisconsin released a statement to News 18 about UW-Stout's announcement, with chair Martha Laning writing:

"As Democrats, we believe that a strong public education – from Kindergarten through college – is critical to opening the doors of opportunity for our kids and giving them the skills they need to succeed in the 21st-century economy. Unfortunately, extreme right-wing forces like Charles Koch supported the Governor in his pursuit of unprecedented cuts leaving these institutions in jeopardy like never before. Since 2011, Scott Walker and Legislative Republicans have cut $1 billion from higher education ($795 million from UW campuses and $203 million from Technical Colleges). The Koch brothers have no business meddling with our UW-System - they've done enough damage already."

Shiell said it took so long to finalize the donation because the college wanted to make sure the center would have academic freedom and the university will have control over the center and its personnel.

"It is as good of a deal as you would hope to have with any donor at all," Schiell said. "It is university-run and university-controlled with academic freedom. People may like or not like the donors, but the center isn't about promoting their agenda, or my personal agenda, or your agenda. It is about educating the state and our campus about civil liberties."

Schiell said because it is a yearly agreement, if UW-Stout feels there is inappropriate pressure on programming, the university will not renew the agreement. UW-Stout said the Koch Foundation supports more than 300 universities and colleges across the country with research and educational programs.

Anyone with questions about the center or ideas about potential programs or research should contact Tim Shiell at (715) 232-1490 or shiellt@uwstout.edu. A copy of the agreement can be obtained by contacting Samantha Thompson at the Stout University Foundation, at (715) 232-1151 or thompsonsam@uwstout.edu.