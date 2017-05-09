Matt Tolan, Charlie Danielson Advance To U.S. Open Sectional Qualifier

Mendota Heights, Minnesota (WQOW) -- Eau Claire's Matt Tolan and Osceola product Charlie Danielson are two of five sectional qualifiers at Tuesday's U.S. Open Local Qualifying Tournament at the Mendakota Country Club.



Tolan, who just finished his freshman season at the University of South Dakota, shoots a 3-under par 69 to place third, one stroke ahead of Danielson, a 2016 graduate of the University of Illinois. Danielson played in three PGA Tour events in 2016, and has competed in two more this year.



U.S. Open Local Qualifier #2, Mendakota Country Club results:

https://www.mngolf.org/Tournament/US_Open_Local_Qualifying_2_2



U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying Tournament schedule:

http://www.usopen.com/qualifying/sectional.html