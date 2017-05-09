NCAA Women's Golf - Tuesday

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
NCAA Division III Championships - First Round
1. RHODES (TN) +13
2. CARLETON (MN) +23
8. UW-STOUT +31
14. ST. CATHERINE (MN) +45
19. ST. SCHOLASTICA (MN) +74
Individuals:
T10. Rachel Hernandez (UWST), 76
T54. Kaitlyn Alvarez (STC), 82
Team & Player leaderboard:
http://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=teamPlayer&tid=12661
NCAA Division I Columbus Regional - Second Round
1. FLORIDA +14
2. OHIO STATE +15
5. MICHIGAN +29
6. PURDUE +31
12. WISCONSIN +40
Individual:
T14. Gabby Curtis (WIS), +5
Team & Player leaderboard:
http://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=teamPlayer&tid=13220
