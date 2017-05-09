NCAA Women's Golf - Tuesday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
NCAA Division III Championships - First Round

1. RHODES (TN)   +13
2. CARLETON (MN)   +23
8. UW-STOUT   +31
14. ST. CATHERINE (MN)   +45
19. ST. SCHOLASTICA (MN)   +74

Individuals:
T10. Rachel Hernandez (UWST), 76
T54. Kaitlyn Alvarez (STC), 82

Team & Player leaderboard:
http://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=teamPlayer&tid=12661
 

NCAA Division I Columbus Regional - Second Round

1. FLORIDA   +14
2. OHIO STATE   +15
5. MICHIGAN   +29
6. PURDUE   +31
12. WISCONSIN   +40

Individual: 
T14. Gabby Curtis (WIS), +5

Team & Player leaderboard:
http://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=teamPlayer&tid=13220
 

