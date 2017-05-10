MUST SEE: Duckling rescue

(WQOW) - The Washington Fire Department teamed up with animal control and water officials to perform a very special rescue this week.
They cracked open a storm drain to free eight ducklings that had fallen through the grate. Officials plucked each duckling out of the sewer, and then set them loose near their watchful mother.
All eight ducklings were rescued safely and reunited with their family.
