Adopt-A-Pet: Jarrett

Meet Our Pet of the Day: Jarrett

Jarrett is a two year old pup. He's a Rhodesian Ridgeback, which is kind of a unique breed.

He has a lot of enthusiasm, so he needs an owner who has a lot of enthusiasm and is pretty active as well. He would do better in a home with older kids. He also would maybe benefit from some training classes. You can always teach an old dog new tricks.

You can find Jarrett at the Dunn County Humane Society.

