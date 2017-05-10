5/10: Single-Serving Spring Bowls

Wisconsin (WISCONSIN MILK MARKETING BOARD) -

Single-Serving Spring Bowls



We swear, everything tastes better in a bowl. That's why this May, Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board is serving up spring-inspired bowl food for one. Bowls are easy, satisfying and perfectly suited for busy lives. There's something unfussy and comforting about sitting down to a bowl layered with fresh ingredients and flavors, and then topped with award-winning Wisconsin cheese. For breakfast, try the bowl food original-the smoothie bowl. Our Blueberry Ricotta Smoothie Bowl is colorful and filling thanks to soft, milky Wisconsin ricotta cheese. Add all the toppings you want, and slurp it up! . If you're battling a cheese curd craving (hey, we've been there too), try the Wisconsin Bowl. A bed of mixed greens is topped with cooked wild rice, apples, dried cherries, walnuts, red onion and squeaky fresh Wisconsin cheese curds. This May-whether you're on your own for dinner or in need of a quick breakfast, fresh and sustaining bowls from Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board are perfectly portioned for solo springtime meals. For these four bowl food recipes and more delicious bowl inspiration, visit www.EatWisconsinCheese.com. Don't forget-that's www.EatWisconsinCheee.com. Happy spring eating!



RECIPE #1: Blueberry Ricotta Smoothie Bowl

We're starting with a bowl food favorite-the smoothie bowl! In today's spread, we've laid out everything we need to make a Blueberry Ricotta Smoothie Bowl. This fruit smoothie is wholesome, colorful and boasts just five ingredients: Wisconsin ricotta cheese, milk, frozen blueberries, banana and honey.



Wisconsin ricotta is one of the freshest and softest cheeses. We recommend using whole milk ricotta. It's richer and creamier, and will result in a more sumptuous smoothie. Plus, with 14 grams of protein per ½ cup, it will help keep you full until lunchtime. Because it's mild and milky, ricotta tends to take on the flavor of what it's mixed with.



Serving a smoothie in a bowl allows more room for the best part: THE TOPPINGS! Sliced fruit (bananas, blueberries, kiwi), granola, nuts, chia seeds and/or a swirl of tangy plain yogurt give this nutrient-rich bowl the final finishing touch.



Smoothie bowls are a lifesaver when it comes to easy morning meals. All it takes is a quick spin in the blender, pouring it in a bowl and finishing with the toppings of your choice. Eat up, and you'll be out the door to work before you know it.



Blueberry Ricotta Smoothie Bowl

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Servings: 1 (about 2 cups)



Ingredients:



1/2 cup (4 ounces) Wisconsin ricotta cheese

1/2 cup milk

1 cup frozen blueberries

1 small banana, sliced

1 tablespoon honey

Plain yogurt

Sliced fruit, granola, nuts and chia seeds, optional



Directions:



Place ricotta, milk, blueberries, banana and honey in blender. Cover and process until smooth. Pour into medium bowl. Swirl in yogurt. Top with fruit, granola, nuts and chia seeds if desired.



RECIPE #2: Wisconsin Bowl

Today, we're going to show you how to craft a Wisconsin Bowl for one. What's in a "Wisconsin Bowl," you ask? Squeaky Wisconsin cheese curds, of course! This recipe is the epitome of bowl food. It's undemanding and sustaining, the kind of meal that tastes best leisurely enjoyed on a warm, spring day.



To start, assemble your ingredients: mixed greens, cooked wild rice, apples, walnuts, dried cherries, sliced red onion and fresh Wisconsin curds. Fresh Wisconsin cheese curds are such a fun addition to this bowl. They have a mild, salty flavor and squeaky, rubber-like texture.



Cheese curds are an essential product of the cheesemaking process. Before cheese is formed into blocks or wheels, it starts out as fresh curds. Curds come in a variety of flavors, including garlic, spicy Cajun, dill, taco and ranch.



To finish this salad, we're whisking together a tangy, four-ingredient dressing with olive oil, red wine vinegar, stone ground mustard and honey. Season it with a pinch of salt and pepper to your liking.



Simplify your week by prepping the ingredients on Sunday. Cook the wild rice, slice the onions, mix the vinaigrette and portion out the add-ins. Then, when it's lunchtime, all you need to do is throw everything into a bowl and eat!





Wisconsin Bowl

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Servings: 1

Ingredients:



For Salad:

1 cup spring mix salad greens

1/2 cup (2 ounces) Wisconsin fresh cheese curds

1/2 cup cooked wild rice

1/2 medium apple, thinly sliced

1/4 cup walnuts

2 tablespoons thinly sliced red onion

2 tablespoons dried cherries

For Red Wine Vinaigrette:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon stone ground mustard

1 teaspoon honey

Salt and pepper to taste



Directions:



Arrange salad greens, cheese curds, wild rice, apple, walnuts, red onion and dried cherries in medium bowl.



Whisk olive oil, red wine vinegar, mustard and honey in small bowl; add salt and pepper to taste. Drizzle over salad.