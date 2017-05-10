Assembly set to vote on robot delivery bill - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Assembly set to vote on robot delivery bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The state Assembly is set to vote on a bill that would allow robot delivery vehicles to roll down Wisconsin sidewalks.

The robots are essentially high-tech rolling coolers loaded with sensors that can read the environment. People also can operate them remotely. Starship Technologies has been using them to deliver takeout food in Europe, California and Washington, D.C.

The bill would limit the robots' operations to sidewalks and crosswalks, set an 80-pound weight limit and a 10-mph speed limit and require operators to control or monitor the devices.

The Assembly is scheduled to vote on the bill Wednesday. The Senate passed the measure on a voice vote last week. Assembly approval would send the bill to Gov. Scott Walker's desk.

