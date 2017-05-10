Senate to consider looser fish farm regulations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The state Senate is set to vote on a bill that would loosen fish farm regulations.

The Republican measure is up for a vote Wednesday.

Under the bill, fish farms would no longer need permits to discharge material into a wetland if the wetland was created for fish farming. It would also allow natural water bodies to serve as fish farms. And farms would no longer need permits to construct or enlarge artificial water bodies connected to a navigable waterway.

New conditions on fish farm permits would be prohibited unless they're needed to meet water quality standards. The bill also would require a review of state rules relating to viral hemorrhagic septicemia, a deadly fish disease.

The Assembly passed the bill last week. Approval by the Senate would send the proposal to Gov. Scott Walker.