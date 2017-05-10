OUTBREAK: Measles cases hit Minnesota, cause concern in Wisconsin

Nearly 50 cases of measles have been confirmed in Minnesota.

It's the largest outbreak of the virus since 1990 when 460 people contracted the disease that resulted in three deaths.

So far, there are no confirmed cases in Wisconsin but Dr. Larry Gordon of Aspirus Weston Clinic said there is always the possibility of an outbreak.

Dr. Gordon said the vaccine almost guarantees that you will not contract the virus, but those who do not have the shot can be protected as well.

"It's what we call a herd immunity. So, if everybody around you can't have the disease, then you can't catch it from them, even if you yourself are not protected," he said. "That's why it's so important for everybody to get vaccinated for these types of things."

Measles were declared eliminated from the United States in 2000.

The source of the outbreak in Minnesota is unknown, but outbreaks are typically caused from overseas travelers.