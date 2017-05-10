Senate OKs bill allowing minors at Wisconsin festivals

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- People under age 21 would be allowed to attend festivals on private property where alcohol is served under a bill the state Senate has passed.

Supporters said the bill is necessary because state officials told festival organizers they were going to enforce a state law that prohibits minors from attending such events without a parent or guardian present.

Under the bill, minors could attend festivals where alcohol is served on private property where attendance is expected to exceed 2,500 people. The same rules are already in place for festivals like Milwaukee's Summerfest that take place on public property.

The Senate approved the bill on a voice vote Wednesday. The Assembly passed it last week. Gov. Scott Walker's spokesman didn't immediately respond to a message asking if he would sign it.

