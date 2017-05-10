TODAY: Chipotle donates proceeds to Eau Claire County Humane Ass - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

TODAY: Chipotle donates proceeds to Eau Claire County Humane Association

Posted:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A local animal shelter is in need of your help today.

Between 10:45 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Chipotle, located on Golf Road in Eau Claire, is donating 50 percent of all participant proceeds to the Eau Claire County Humane Society. All you have to do is stop in, order and mention the fundraiser at the checkout.

You can show the humane association's flyer from your phone, or print one off and show it to the cashier. You can also tell them you are supporting the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

