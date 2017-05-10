Postal Service, citing losses, seeks higher stamp prices

Former President Barack Obama calling on members of Congress to show courage in the debate over the future of health care in America.

Former officials say President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security adviser during an Oval Office meeting in the days after the 2016 election

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates told Congress Monday she bluntly warned the Trump White House in January that its new National Security Adviser Michael Flynn "essentially could be blackmailed" by the Russians

The investigation into the killings of two doctors in their luxury penthouse condominium took a surprise turn Monday when prosecutors corrected earlier accounts by authorities who said the suspect opened fire on them inside the couple's apartment

The first appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises to impose a Muslim ban

President Donald Trump's go-it-alone foreign policy is weakening America's standing at a time of tumult in the world, Kofi Annan tells The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interview

A group of turkey hunters got a good laugh from some daring deer in central Indiana

South Dakota officials say an 84-gallon oil leak along the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline was minor, and developer Energy Transfer Partners won't be fined.

A prosecutor says "significant questions" exist over whether a New York police officer was in fact shot by a man who was then killed by the officer's partner.

Despite threats of protests, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is delivering the commencement address at Bethune-Cookman University.

Graciela Beltran broke down in tears in her west Phoenix living room as she recounted the life and death of her 31-year-old son, one of the victims in a serial shooting case.

Families ask why arrest in serial shooter case took so long

A self-proclaimed Nazi who received approval to change his last name to Hitler had the change legally go into effect this week.

Authorities in Florida say a 75-year-old man fatally shot himself while deputies were visiting his house to conduct a welfare check on his wife, who the husband said in a note he had killed.

A portion of an underground tunnel containing rail cars that are filled with radioactive waste collapsed at a sprawling storage facility in a remote area of Washington state.

New York City police say they don't believe the deaths of two men found floating in lakes over two days in Central Park were the result of a crime.

President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey throws a huge cloud of doubt over the bureau's investigation into allegations of Trump campaign ties to Russia.

The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Postal Service is hoping it can soon raise stamp prices by a penny or more.

The postal service on Wednesday reported a quarterly loss of $562 million, despite growth in package delivery, due to continued erosion in the use of first-class mail as well as expensive mandates for its retiree health care obligations. It also attributed losses to a forced reduction in stamp prices last year.

The postal service's report shows earnings of more than $12 million for the three months that ended on March 31. But when taking into account expenses to prefund retiree health care and other items described as beyond the management's control, it posted a loss.

Operating revenue came to $17.3 billion, a decrease of $474 million from the same time last year.

The postal service continued to notch double-digit growth in its package business, boosted by the strength of Amazon and other Internet retailers. But that wasn't enough to offset losses in both first-class mail and marketing mail, also known as "junk mail," which make up the bulk of revenue.

The postal service is urging relief from the mandate to pre-fund retiree health benefits. Legislation in 2006 required the postal service to fund 75 years' worth of retiree health benefits, something that neither the government nor private companies are required to do.

Legislation passed by a House committee earlier this year would relieve the postal service of much of the expensive pre-funding requirements and allow a one-cent increase in the price of a first-class stamp. The Postal Regulatory Commission is also reviewing whether to offer more leeway to raise stamp prices, a move opposed by many trade groups.

"America deserves a financially stable postal service that can continue to play a vital role in our economy and society," said Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan.

First-class mail volume is down as people rely more on email for online bill payments. The number of items mailed during the last quarter was 34 billion pieces, nearly a 4 percent decrease.

The financial numbers released Wednesday bring the postal service's year to date earnings to $900 million, better than the $1.7 billion loss for the same period last year, largely due to reduced expenses for the health care pre-funding.

The postal service has lost money for 10 years in a row. It says the continuing red ink hurts consumers because it can't make necessary investments to ensure "prompt, efficient and reliable postal services," such as by updating delivery trucks and equipment. Due to public resistance, it dropped a previous proposal to cut costs by eliminating Saturday mail delivery.

An independent agency, the postal service does not use taxpayer money for its operations. Under federal law, it can't raise prices more than the rate of inflation without approval from the Postal Regulatory Commission.

