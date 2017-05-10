"1 Million Cups" event highlights local entrepreneurs

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Building businesses, while caffeinating local entrepreneurs one cup of coffee at a time, is the goal behind an organization known around the country, that recently planted roots here in Eau Claire.



The organization is called, "1 Million Cups", which is designed to help local entrepreneurs learn more about starting a business.



Each week, two people give a presentation about starting a business or improving their current business and then receive feedback from other community members.



This week took on extra meaning, as Eau Claire celebrates "Economic Development Week", which celebrates programs that create jobs, and advance career development opportunities.



"Even the simplest companies can have questions put to them that expand the ideas of the company," event emcee Heidi Schreiner said. "That helps them target things they weren't even thinking about, were not even on their radar. I think you can feel the excitement in the room as that happens and they realize the opportunities that they have then as a small business."



Below is a list of events still taking place this week:

Wednesday, May 10

Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, 5th Annual Working Mothers Luncheon

12:00pm - 1:30pm at the Eau Claire Golf & Country Club, 828 Clubview Ln, Altoona

Musky Tank Mixer - The Valuation Question

6:30pm - 8:00pm at The Oxbow Hotel and The Lakely, 516 Galloway St, Eau Claire

Thursday, May 11

Chippewa Valley Job Fair

Pre-screened attendees 10:00-12:00pm, General Public 12:00pm - 2:00pm

Eau Claire Indoor Sports Center, 3456 Craig Road, Eau Claire

Industry Spotlight Tour: FedEx Ground, hosted by the Eau Claire Area Economic Development Corporation

Sponsored by Royal Construction and Wells Fargo

11:30am - 1:00pm at FedEx Ground, 2435 Prospect Dr, Eau Claire

Economic Development Week Reception hosted by the Eau Claire Area Economic Development Corporation and sponsored by Xcel Energy.

4:00pm - 6:00pm at the Chippewa Valley Innovation Center, 3132 Louis Avenue, Eau Claire

5:00pm presentation by Earthbound Environmental Solutions

Friday, May 12

Open House: Eau Claire Area Business Support Centers

Stop by any of these locations between 1:00pm-3:00pm to learn more about how they can help you succeed in business!

Western Dairyland Business Center; 418 Wisconsin St, Eau Claire

Porter Place; 914 Porter Ave, Eau Claire

WorkSpace, VolumeOne; 604 Galloway St, Eau Claire

Saturday, May 13

Kick-off of Creative Economy Week: The State of our Creative Economy

Includes discussion of creative economy as an economic development strategy

3:00pm - 5:00pm at The Oxbow Hotel & The Lakely, 516 Galloway St, Eau Claire

For more information about 1 million cups, click here.