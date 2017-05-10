"1 Million Cups" event highlights local entrepreneurs

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Building businesses, while caffeinating local entrepreneurs one cup of coffee at a time, is the goal behind an organization known around the country, that recently planted roots here in Eau Claire.
The organization is called, "1 Million Cups", which is designed to help local entrepreneurs learn more about starting a business.
Each week, two people give a presentation about starting a business or improving their current business and then receive feedback from other community members.
This week took on extra meaning, as Eau Claire celebrates "Economic Development Week", which celebrates programs that create jobs, and advance career development opportunities.
"Even the simplest companies can have questions put to them that expand the ideas of the company," event emcee Heidi Schreiner said. "That helps them target things they weren't even thinking about, were not even on their radar. I think you can feel the excitement in the room as that happens and they realize the opportunities that they have then as a small business."
Below is a list of events still taking place this week:
Wednesday, May 10
Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, 5th Annual Working Mothers Luncheon
12:00pm - 1:30pm at the Eau Claire Golf & Country Club, 828 Clubview Ln, Altoona
Musky Tank Mixer - The Valuation Question
6:30pm - 8:00pm at The Oxbow Hotel and The Lakely, 516 Galloway St, Eau Claire
Thursday, May 11
Chippewa Valley Job Fair
Pre-screened attendees 10:00-12:00pm, General Public 12:00pm - 2:00pm
Eau Claire Indoor Sports Center, 3456 Craig Road, Eau Claire
Industry Spotlight Tour: FedEx Ground, hosted by the Eau Claire Area Economic Development Corporation
Sponsored by Royal Construction and Wells Fargo
11:30am - 1:00pm at FedEx Ground, 2435 Prospect Dr, Eau Claire
Economic Development Week Reception hosted by the Eau Claire Area Economic Development Corporation and sponsored by Xcel Energy.
4:00pm - 6:00pm at the Chippewa Valley Innovation Center, 3132 Louis Avenue, Eau Claire
5:00pm presentation by Earthbound Environmental Solutions
Friday, May 12
Open House: Eau Claire Area Business Support Centers
Stop by any of these locations between 1:00pm-3:00pm to learn more about how they can help you succeed in business!
Western Dairyland Business Center; 418 Wisconsin St, Eau Claire
Porter Place; 914 Porter Ave, Eau Claire
WorkSpace, VolumeOne; 604 Galloway St, Eau Claire
Saturday, May 13
Kick-off of Creative Economy Week: The State of our Creative Economy
Includes discussion of creative economy as an economic development strategy
3:00pm - 5:00pm at The Oxbow Hotel & The Lakely, 516 Galloway St, Eau Claire
For more information about 1 million cups, click here.
