Senate OKs bill eliminating child labor permits

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The state Senate has approved a bill that would eliminate requirements that 16- and 17-year-olds get parental permission to work.

The Republican-authored measure would eliminate the requirement that children 16 and older obtain work permits. The permits cost $10 and require a parent's written consent.

Republicans argue the bill would make it easier for children without parents to work. Democrats maintain the bill would remove parental protection, set children up for exploitation and decrease state and local revenues by $730,000.

The Senate approved the bill 20-12 Wednesday. The Assembly passed it last week. It goes next to Gov. Scott Walker.

Tom Evenson, Walker's spokesman, didn't immediately respond to an email inquiring about whether the governor would sign the measure.

