Eau Claire Upward Bound program not affected, program director says

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The U.S. Department of Education recently turned down dozens of Upward Bound applications seeking federal funding.

According to an Associated Press article, dozens of applications were denied because of "...mistakes that consisted mostly of incorrect margins, the wrong font or lack of double-spacing". Upward Bound is a federally funded program that helps high school students prepare for post-secondary education through academic tutoring, career exploration and cultural enrichment.

The AP article said "the next round of applications won't be held for another five years, and some of the affected schools and groups say their Upward Bound programs may have to shut down".

News 18 spoke with Kimamo Wahome, the program director with UW-Eau Claire's Upward Bound program, who said their program was not affected.

He said the federal grant application has a limit of 65 pages. Wahome said for example, putting charts and graphs to support statements in your application could take up as many as 15 pages alone.

Wahome said trying to fit all the information into the application can become a nightmare when you're restricted to these guidelines, including a certain amount of pages, font, margins and double spacing.

He said his program has not received an official response from the U.S. Department of Education on whether it will receive funding or not, but he said not hearing anything as of recent is a good thing.

Wahome said UW-Eau Claire's Upward Bound program serves more than 70 students from both Memorial and North high schools in Eau Claire. He said on average, the Eau Claire program usually receives $330,000 worth of federal grants per year to fund the program.