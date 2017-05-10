Michael Floyd To Sign With Vikings - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Michael Floyd To Sign With Vikings

Posted:

 MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A person with direct knowledge of the contract tells The Associated Press that wide receiver Michael Floyd has agreed to sign with the Minnesota Vikings.
   The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the one-year deal worth $1.5 million had yet to be announced by the team.
   Floyd finished last season with Super Bowl champion New England. He was cut by Arizona after his arrest for drunken driving, an abrupt end to his time with the Cardinals after they drafted him in the first round in 2012.
   Floyd was a prep star in Minnesota, giving him the opportunity to get his life back on track in a familiar place. He's currently on home confinement in Arizona as part of the sentence he received Feb. 17.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.