Ladysmith man sentenced to 20 years for child porn

Madison (WQOW) - On Monday, an area man was sentenced to two decades in prison.

In a press release, court officials said 51-year-old Michael Krauter, from Ladysmith, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for possessing child pornography. The prison term will be followed by a lifetime-period of supervised release.

Judge Jeffrey Anderson, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, found that Krauter victimized many vulnerable people close to him and that he was a danger to the community.

Officials said Krauter pleaded guilty on January 18, 2017. They said after he was taken into custody, several people came forward reporting that he sexually assaulted them when they were children.