Digging Deeper: Bus driver background checks

Eau Claire (WQOW) - You know your child's teachers and coaches, but how well do you know the person driving them to and from school every day?
On Monday, May 15, News 18 digs deeper into bus driver background checks by talking with Student Transit and the Eau Claire Area School District to find out just what it takes to get behind the wheel of a school bus and how problems on the bus are handled should one arise.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.