HereForYou: Standing up to the stigma on Instagram

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Instagram is giving you the chance to gain support from the palm of your hand.

The social media site launched the campaign #HereForYou this week, encouraging users to share their own stories about mental health. The idea is to create a community where people feel less isolated and, therefore, are more willing to stand up to the stigma and ultimately get help if they need it.

Justin Patchin, from Eau Claire and the co-director of Cyber-bullying Research Center, said it's an interesting concept though they hope the campaign is seen as a stepping stone to recovery and not a final solution.

"While we can connect with others who might share similar problems, through social media, it's always best to get professional help,” Patchin said. “Perhaps this campaign will result in more people, sort of, coming out of the shadows and pursuing professional help when they do struggle with mental health issues."

Experts said they've seen similar mental health campaigns on social media before but never one coordinated by a site itself.

But they said, if it's successful, it's possible other sites follow suit.