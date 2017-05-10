NEW INFORMATION: Former Menomonie USPS worker charged with stealing mail

Madison (WQOW) - A Menomonie man is facing charges for stealing mail while an employee with the U.S. Postal Service.

47-year-old Bradley Aasen, from Menomonie, is accused of stealing packages containing prescription narcotics sent from the VA Medical Center in Minneapolis to a person in Wisconsin. The indictment alleges these incidents occurred on March 22, July 27 and August 22.

The indictment also alleges on February 10, Aasen opened a package entrusted to him, which was intended to be conveyed by mail.

News 18 reported in mid-February when several area veterans reached out and said they were missing their prescription medications from their mail.

If convicted, Aasen faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison on each count, including three counts of stealing a package from the mail and one count of opening mail entrusted to him while an employee of the U.S. Postal Service in Menomonie. The charges against him are the result of an investigation by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General.