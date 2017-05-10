Eau Claire flash mob stands up to stigma of mental health treatment

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- You've probably heard it before, and you'll likely hear it again before the end of this Mental Health Awareness Month, but keeping your mind healthy is an important part of keeping your whole body healthy.



Late Wednesday afternoon a group in Eau Claire took to the streets to get that message out in a big way.



Members of the Mental Health Action Team told News 18 they put together a flash mob to educate the community about the importance of taking care of ourselves. They say about 75% of the people in Eau Claire County who have a mental health condition admit they don't seek any kind of treatment for it.



That's why organizers are hoping events like this help remove some of the stigma about asking for help.



"Mental illness and suicide affects entire families, friends, communities, schools," Shae Havner-Sierer, a co-chair of the Mental Health Action Team, told News 18 at the event. "So it's something that everybody needs to be aware of. There's one in four people with diagnosed mental illness, so it's something we need to really get behind, because if that person is not you, it's somebody that you know."



About two dozen people took part in Thursday's flash mob. Organizers said they hope to make it an annual event.