State lawmakers surprised by mention of Clarke as possible FBI director

MADISON (WKOW) -- One of the names circulating as a possible replacement to James Comey as Director of the FBI prompted reactions of surprise, concern and even appreciation at the State Capitol Wednesday.

The Associated Press named Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke as one of a handful of people President Trump might nominate for the job.

"I would be startled if he were actually selected for that position," said Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca told 27 News.

Sheriff Clarke refused to answer questions from reporters in Milwaukee as he left a law enforcement memorial ceremony at the Wisconsin Center.

Clarke's extremely visible role in President Trump's 2016 campaign made him a household name nationally and a folk hero among millions of Trump voters.



He's been the Milwaukee County Sheriff since 2002 and a lightning rod of controversy for outspoken stances on a number of issues.

"Sheriff Clarke has done a good job, by and large, in Milwaukee County," said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester), who seemed surprise by the news. "There are some issues that he has addressed, but he has been a good strong advocate for law enforcement, so we'll see what the Trump administration decides."

The AP refers to Clarke as a "wildcard" and also as a "long shot" due to the fact seven of his jail employees have been recommended for criminal charges after an inmate died of dehydration there last month, after the water in his cell was shut off for seven days.

"(He) certainly would not meet the standard that the President put forward when he said he would bring forward somebody of the highest integrity and highest ability," said Rep. Barca.

This isn't the first time Clarke's name has surfaced for a job in the Trump administration.

Last month, multiple reports said he was being considered for a job in the Department of Homeland Security.