Women's College Golf - Wednesday

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
NCAA Division III Championships - Second Round

1. RHODES (TN)   +25
8. CARLETON (MN)   +51
11. UW-STOUT   +83
T14. ST. CATHERINE (MN)   +83
21. ST. SCHOLASTICA (MN)   +170

Individuals: 
T37. Kaitlyn Alvarez (STC), +15
T40. Rachel Hernandez (UWST), +16
 

NCAA Division I Columbus Regional

1. FLORIDA   +22
1. SOUTH CAROLINA   +22
4. OHIO STATE   +29
5. PURDUE   +40
13. WISCONSIN   +66

Individuals:
T61. Gabby Curtis (WIS), +20

