Women's College Golf - Wednesday

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
NCAA Division III Championships - Second Round
1. RHODES (TN) +25
8. CARLETON (MN) +51
11. UW-STOUT +83
T14. ST. CATHERINE (MN) +83
21. ST. SCHOLASTICA (MN) +170
Individuals:
T37. Kaitlyn Alvarez (STC), +15
T40. Rachel Hernandez (UWST), +16
NCAA Division I Columbus Regional
1. FLORIDA +22
1. SOUTH CAROLINA +22
4. OHIO STATE +29
5. PURDUE +40
13. WISCONSIN +66
Individuals:
T61. Gabby Curtis (WIS), +20
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.