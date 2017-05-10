EC Native Dalton Roach Sets Minnesota State Strikeout Record

St. Cloud, Minnesota (WQOW) -- Eau Claire Memorial alum Dalton Roach sets the Minnesota State single season strikeout record, Wednesday.



Roach has 121 strikeouts so far in the 2017 season, after striking out 14 Minnesota-Crookston hitters in the Mavericks' first round win in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament.



Roach pitched last summer for the Eau Claire Express of the Northwoods League.



Minnesota State Mavericks news release:

