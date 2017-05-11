Another Baseball Battle Between Chippewa Falls & EC North

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- For the second time in three days, Eau Claire North will face Chippewa Falls in a key Big Rivers Conference baseball game.



The Huskies began the week as the state's top-ranked team in Division 1, with the Cardinals ranked ninth.



North edged Chippewa, 2-1, Tuesday,at Casper Park, with all three runs scored in the first inning. After that, it was all pitching and defense, as starters Tanner Halvorson of the Huskies and Trevor Olson of the Cardinals put up a series of zeroes on the scoreboard. North head coach Bob Johnson says it's the kind of pressure-packed game his team will be playing in going forward, one in which every situation and every pitch is important.



"I think for some of our new guys, they got a taste of that really higher level intensity baseball game," Johnson says, "hopefully some of those guys can settle in and get a feel for what that type of baseball game is all about, and help them put that in a more competitive mode in the future."



"It's nice to know that we can compete at a high level against Chippewa like this and especially against a high-level pitcher like Trevor," says Halvorson, "for us this is huge because we know we can beat the good teams and the bad teams, so I'm really just hoping that this can push us forward and we can get another win on Thursday."



Chippewa Falls faces Eau Claire North at 5:00 P.M., Thursday, at Carson Park.