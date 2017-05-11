Dozens discuss domestic abuse in Wausau

Wausau (WAOW) -- Wausau Police say domestic violence is a terrible problem in the community.



Dozens gathered at the Marathon County Public Library to discuss the emotional and physical abuse towards women in the area.

Some attendees spoke of their own personal experiences with abuse and the trauma that followed. Alesha Meyers, a domestic abuse survivor, spoke through tears as pictures of her bruises were shown to the audience.

One audience member later reminded the crowd that the recent shooting rampage in Weston was a result of a domestic situation.

In 2016, Wausau Police responded to over 500 family service calls and made over 300 domestic abuse arrests. The Marathon County district attorney said prosecutors handle hundreds of domestic abuse cases at any given point in the year.

Officials said that abusers often have low self esteem and try to cover it up by lowering their partner's self esteem. That often leads to verbal and physical abuse.

They want the community to step up and help support victims as they recover; they also hope men will help solve the issue.

"Have men stand up to other men and support them in appropriate, healthy relationships with intimate partners," said counselor Lee Shipway. "And when they see men who are not being appropriate, to call them out on that in a respectful, caring way."

Officials hope to host further community discussions on domestic abuse in the future.