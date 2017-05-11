5/10: Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra concert

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra has their concert, Parisian Spring: The French Masters coming up this weekend, and they're inviting you.
The concert is set for Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Gantner Hall, which is located inside of UW-Eau Claire's Haas Fine Arts Center.
Performances will include Debussy's "Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun", Ravel's "Bolero", and Saint-Saens "Symphony No. 3 - Organ".
The orchestra is even having a Mother's Day Special: buy any one ticket at regular price, and Mom gets in FREE.
Tickets are $7 for youth/students, $25 for seniors and $28 for adults.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.