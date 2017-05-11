5/11: Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra concert

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra has their concert, Parisian Spring: The French Masters coming up this weekend, and they're inviting you.

The concert is set for Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Gantner Hall, which is located inside of UW-Eau Claire's Haas Fine Arts Center.

Performances will include Debussy's "Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun", Ravel's "Bolero", and Saint-Saens "Symphony No. 3 - Organ".

The orchestra is even having a Mother's Day Special: buy any one ticket at regular price, and Mom gets in FREE.

Tickets are $7 for youth/students, $25 for seniors and $28 for adults.