5/11: Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra concert - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

5/11: Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra concert

Posted:

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra has their concert, Parisian Spring: The French Masters coming up this weekend, and they're inviting you.

The concert is set for Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Gantner Hall, which is located inside of UW-Eau Claire's Haas Fine Arts Center.

Performances will include Debussy's "Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun", Ravel's "Bolero", and Saint-Saens "Symphony No. 3 - Organ".

The orchestra is even having a Mother's Day Special: buy any one ticket at regular price, and Mom gets in FREE.

Tickets are $7 for youth/students, $25 for seniors and $28 for adults.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.