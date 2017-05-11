Fake "We Energies" calls targeting small businesses

Madison (WQOW) - A state agency has seen an increase in businesses receiving threatening phone calls about their utility accounts from scammers claiming to represent We Energies.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) said scammers are calling businesses and threatening them with disconnection of services unless an immediate payment is made.
DATCP said regardless of your utility provider, if you receive a similar threatening call about your home or business utility account, hang up and you should contact your utility provider directly to inquire about the status of your account and to report the call.
Avoid being tricked in a utility scam by remembering these simple guidelines:
For additional information or to file a complaint, visit the Consumer Protection Bureau at http://datcp.wisconsin.gov, send an e-mail to datcphotline@wisconsin.gov, or call the Consumer Protection Hotline toll-free at 1-800-422-7128.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.