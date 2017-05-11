Fake "We Energies" calls targeting small businesses

Madison (WQOW) - A state agency has seen an increase in businesses receiving threatening phone calls about their utility accounts from scammers claiming to represent We Energies.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) said scammers are calling businesses and threatening them with disconnection of services unless an immediate payment is made.

DATCP said regardless of your utility provider, if you receive a similar threatening call about your home or business utility account, hang up and you should contact your utility provider directly to inquire about the status of your account and to report the call.

Avoid being tricked in a utility scam by remembering these simple guidelines:

Utility companies will contact you by mail if your account is overdue. They may also call you if your services are at risk of being terminated, but will NEVER demand immediate payment over the phone.

If a caller demands a utility payment by prepaid debit card or wire transfer, it is a scam.

Scammers can manipulate your caller ID display to show the local utility company’s name or number when they call.

For additional information or to file a complaint, visit the Consumer Protection Bureau at http://datcp.wisconsin.gov, send an e-mail to datcphotline@wisconsin.gov, or call the Consumer Protection Hotline toll-free at 1-800-422-7128.