Chippewa Falls Renaissance grounds vandalized, police say

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Police are interviewing several people after trail cam pictures showed them vandalizing the Renaissance grounds in Chippewa Falls.

On Thursday, Chief Matthew Kelm, with the Chippewa Falls Police Department, said four people were identified in the pictures and are currently being interviewed by police.

Chippewa Falls police turned to social media on Wednesday to ask the public for help in identifying the individuals seen at the Renaissance grounds. Police said on Saturday, May 6, the individuals kicked in doors, broke windows and deployed fire extinguishers at the Renaissance grounds, located at 2303 Nelson Road in Chippewa Falls.

Police said they are still investigating the case and will release more information once it is completed.