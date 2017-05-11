Eau Claire Street Closing Report

Effective Friday, May 12, 2017

Under Construction (Closed to Thru Traffic unless otherwise noted)

Chapin Street

Altoona Avenue to Emery Street

Hogeboom Avenue

Margaret Street to Chapin Street

W. Lexington Boulevard

W. Hamilton Avenue to W. MacArthur Avenue

Short Street

STH 37 to Ferry Street

Detour Noted

Temporary Road/Lane Closures/Construction Zones

Cameron Street

at USH 12/Clairemont Avenue

Lane Restrictions – Right-in; Right-out; no cross traffic

Friday, May 12, 2017, 8:00 pm to Monday, May 15, 2017 at 6:30 am

USH 12/Clairemont Avenue

Craig Road to Cameron Street

Inside Lane Closure

Craig Road to STH 312

Intermittent Lane Closures, 8:00 pm to 6:30 am Monday – Friday

Moholt Drive

at USH 12/Clairemont Avenue

Lane Restrictions – Right-in; Right-out; no cross traffic

Friday, May 19, 2017, 8:00 pm to Monday, May 22, 2017 at 6:30 am