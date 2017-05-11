Eau Claire Street Closing Report

Effective Friday, May 12, 2017
Under Construction (Closed to Thru Traffic unless otherwise noted)
Chapin Street
Detour Noted
Lane Restrictions – Right-in; Right-out; no cross traffic
Friday, May 12, 2017, 8:00 pm to Monday, May 15, 2017 at 6:30 am
Inside Lane Closure
Intermittent Lane Closures, 8:00 pm to 6:30 am Monday – Friday
Lane Restrictions – Right-in; Right-out; no cross traffic
Friday, May 19, 2017, 8:00 pm to Monday, May 22, 2017 at 6:30 am
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.