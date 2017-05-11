Eau Claire street construction, detours

Posted May 25, 2017:
Under Construction (Closed to Thru Traffic unless otherwise noted)
- Alley East of Second Avenue
- Catherine Street to Fulton Street
- Alley East of Third Avenue
- Grand Avenue to Central Street
- Chapin Street
- Altoona Avenue to Emery Street
- Hogeboom Avenue
- Margaret Street to Chapin Street
- W. Lexington Boulevard
- W. Hamilton Avenue to W. MacArthur Avenue
- Short Street
Temporary Road/Lane Closures/Construction Zones
- USH 12/Clairemont Avenue
- Craig Road to Cameron Street
- Craig Road to STH 312
- Intermittent Lane Closures, 8:00 pm to 6:30 am Monday – Friday
- Moholt Drive
- at USH 12/Clairemont Avenue
- Lane Restrictions – Right-in; Right-out; no cross traffic.
- Friday, June 2, 2017, at 8:00 pm to Monday, June 5, 2017, at 6:30 am
Posted on May 19, 2017:
Under Construction (Closed to thru traffic unless otherwise noticed):
Chapin Street
- Altoona Avenue to Emery Street
Hogeboom Avenue
- Margaret Street to Chapin Street
West Lexington Boulevard
- West Hamilton Avenue to West MacArthur Avenue
Short Street
- Highway 37 to Ferry Street (*Detour Noted)
Temporary Road/Lane Closures/Construction Zones
Highway 12/Clairemont Avenue
- Craig Road to Cameron Street
- Cameron Street to Highway 312 (*Intermittent lane closures; 8:00 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Monday through Friday)
Folsom Street
- at Highway 12/Clairemont Avenue (*Lane restrictions -- Right-in, Right-out; no cross traffic; Friday, May 19, 2017, 8:00 p.m. to Monday, May 22, 2017 at 6:30 a.m.
Menomonie Street
- at Highway 12/Clairemont Avenue (*Lane restrictions -- Right-in, Right-out; no cross traffic; Friday, May 19, 2017 8:00 p.m. to Monday, May 22, 2017 at 6:30 a.m.)
Effective Friday, May 12, 2017
Under Construction (Closed to Thru Traffic unless otherwise noted)
Chapin Street
Altoona Avenue to Emery Street
Hogeboom Avenue
Margaret Street to Chapin Street
W. Lexington Boulevard
W. Hamilton Avenue to W. MacArthur Avenue
Short Street
STH 37 to Ferry Street
Detour Noted
Temporary Road/Lane Closures/Construction Zones
Cameron Street
at USH 12/Clairemont Avenue
Lane Restrictions – Right-in; Right-out; no cross traffic
Friday, May 12, 2017, 8:00 pm to Monday, May 15, 2017 at 6:30 am
USH 12/Clairemont Avenue
Craig Road to Cameron Street
Inside Lane Closure
Craig Road to STH 312
Intermittent Lane Closures, 8:00 pm to 6:30 am Monday – Friday
Moholt Drive
at USH 12/Clairemont Avenue
Lane Restrictions – Right-in; Right-out; no cross traffic
Friday, May 19, 2017, 8:00 pm to Monday, May 22, 2017 at 6:30 am