Eau Claire street construction, detours

Posted May 25, 2017:

Under Construction (Closed to Thru Traffic unless otherwise noted)

Alley East of Second Avenue Catherine Street to Fulton Street

Alley East of Third Avenue Grand Avenue to Central Street

Chapin Street Altoona Avenue to Emery Street

Hogeboom Avenue Margaret Street to Chapin Street

W. Lexington Boulevard W. Hamilton Avenue to W. MacArthur Avenue

Short Street STH 37 to Ferry Street Detour Noted



Temporary Road/Lane Closures/Construction Zones

USH 12/Clairemont Avenue Craig Road to Cameron Street Inside Lane Closure Craig Road to STH 312 Intermittent Lane Closures, 8:00 pm to 6:30 am Monday – Friday

Moholt Drive at USH 12/Clairemont Avenue Lane Restrictions – Right-in; Right-out; no cross traffic. Friday, June 2, 2017, at 8:00 pm to Monday, June 5, 2017, at 6:30 am



