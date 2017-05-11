Eau Claire street construction, detours - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire street construction, detours

Updated:

Posted May 25, 2017:

Under Construction (Closed to Thru Traffic unless otherwise noted)

  • Alley East of Second Avenue
    • Catherine Street to Fulton Street
  • Alley East of Third Avenue
    • Grand Avenue to Central Street
  • Chapin Street
    • Altoona Avenue to Emery Street
  • Hogeboom Avenue
    • Margaret Street to Chapin Street
  • W. Lexington Boulevard
    • W. Hamilton Avenue to W. MacArthur Avenue
  • Short Street
    • STH 37 to Ferry Street
      • Detour Noted

Temporary Road/Lane Closures/Construction Zones

  • USH 12/Clairemont Avenue
    • Craig Road to Cameron Street
      • Inside Lane Closure
    • Craig Road to STH 312
      • Intermittent Lane Closures, 8:00 pm to 6:30 am Monday – Friday
  • Moholt Drive
    • at USH 12/Clairemont Avenue
      • Lane Restrictions – Right-in; Right-out; no cross traffic.
      • Friday, June 2, 2017, at 8:00 pm to Monday, June 5, 2017, at 6:30 am 

