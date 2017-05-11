"The Past Passed Here": Experience life in the 1700s and 1800s

Students traveled back in time on Thursday. It was a chance to learn how people in the Chippewa Valley lived in the late 1700s and early 1800s.

The 14th annual "The Past Passed Here" started Thursday morning at Allen Park in Chippewa Falls. More than 600 4th graders participated in hand on activities, like cooking, black-smiting and lumberjack sawing. They also learned from people portraying as French fur traders, lumberjacks and Native Americans.

"We just had our eight thousandth 4th grader spend a day in camp with us," said Jim Schuh, with the Chippewa County Historical Society. "The 4th graders study local history, Wisconsin history -- so here, they get a chance to experience it."

Student are not the only ones who get to travel back in time. The event is open to the public starting Thursday at 3 p.m. and will continue through Sunday. Admission is $3 per person, but free for children under the age of 5.