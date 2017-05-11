LATEST: Eau Claire police continue investigation in explosive device incident

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Police are asking for your help regarding an "explosion in a vehicle" on May 11.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Eau Claire Police Department said it needs the public's help in identifying those responsible for the crime involving an explosive device that was detonated inside an unoccupied vehicle in the 1600 block of Woodland Avenue in Eau Claire.

Eau Claire police said information leading to the arrest of those responsible could be eligible for a cash reward.

If you have any information, please call the Eau Claire Police Department at 715-839-4972 or the Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers at 715-874-TIPS (8477).

Posted on May 11, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire police are investigating an "explosion in a vehicle".

Eau Claire Police said the incident took place at a home on Woodland Avenue in Eau Claire, just off Main Street. Police said it appears there was an "explosion in a vehicle" from "an isolated, targeted explosive device".

Police spokesman Kyle Roder said police responded to the area shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday for a call about a criminal damage investigation.

The officer, who responded noticed remnants of an explosion in the car. That was when police called the Marathon-Oneida County Bomb Squad to assist the situation.

Roder said the bomb squad determined no other explosive devices were in the car. Police are calling the situation an "isolated, targeted incident".

"It's rare, and it's concerning. Anytime we have an explosion, anytime we have a violent act, which this ... potentially is, it is concerning to us and we will investigate it. We are seeking additional resources such as from the (Marathon-Oneida County) bomb squad and some federal resources as well," Roder said.

Eau Claire police said the area is safe, and they are investigating the situation.



Andrew Califf, who lives next door, was home with his infant son at the time of the explosion and he said he's relieved things weren't any worse.



"It's been a little surreal," Califf said. "I thought it was vandalism at first and then they kind of shifted what they were thinking. It's kind of freaky, but I still feel pretty safe living in Eau Claire."



Califf said he was still a little shaken up after he was asked to evacuate his home. Police said they evacuated as a precaution while they investigated the incident. Now, they're asking anyone with information about the explosion to contact the department.