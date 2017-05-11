Chippewa Valley Job Fair offers more than 1,000 jobs on-site

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Hundreds of people dressed for success on Thursday to attend a career fair in Eau Claire.

Nearly 90 employers were on site at the Eau Claire Indoor Sports Center for the 21st annual Chippewa Valley Job Fair.

Amber Hoffman, with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, said combined, those employers have more than 1,000 jobs to fill from entry-level on up to advanced, including roles in customer service, health care, human services, manufacturing, retail and more.

Hoffman suspects many of these jobs are currently open because people might not have the right resources to search for job opportunities.

"I think a lot of people are just not great on how to find those jobs, they don't have those skills – you know – they have good work skills, but the job searching skills is kind of a little bit more difficult,” Hoffman said. “The job center – we help teach those type of skills and that's why we put this on just so those job seekers can come in and meet those employers."

If you were unable to attend Thursday's job fair, Hoffman said there is a list of employers who were at Thursday's event on the Job Center of Wisconsin's website. The list is also posted below.