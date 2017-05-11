City of Mondovi files lawsuit to recoup $500K TIF development expenses

Mondovi (Press Release) - An area city is suing a developer for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

According to Bradley Hanson, the city administrator for Mondovi, the city filed suit in Buffalo County Circuit Court against North Creek Developers LLC to recoup more than $500,000 in damages from an alleged breach of contract.

The complaint alleges that with regard to the Peeso Creek Terrace development, North Creek Developers guaranteed the City that it would maintain minimum assessed values of $175,000 for each residential lot, so that the City would recoup more than $1.5 million in City-funded improvements, such as water and sewer, through increased property taxes.

The complaint alleges that the “North Creek Developers repeatedly breached the agreement as follows:

Failing to meet the required minimum values

Failing to pay the City of Mondovi the difference in assessed real estate taxes

Failing to reclaim ownership of properties that failed to meet the $175,000 requirement

Failing to make the necessary improvements to bring the properties up to a value of $175,000"

According to the complaint, the development was part of a tax incremental financing district (TIF #2), and that as a result, money from another TIF district (TIF #1) was needed to fund TIF #2.

"The City Council is committed to ensuring that the taxpayers not bear the costs of TIF expenses that were supposed to be funded by the development in Peeso Creek Terrace," Hanson said.

The complaint also seeks to hold the individual corporate members personally liable, if necessary, for the debt of the North Creek Developers LLC. The City hired legal counsel from Biskupic & Jacobs in Mequon, Wisconsin, to pursue the case.

As part of the case, the City is seeking to have the North Creek Developers reimburse the City for legal fees and other expenses incurred as a result of the alleged breach of contract.