DONATE: "Stamp Out Hunger" food drive underway

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If you checked your mail box Thursday afternoon, you might have noticed an extra item in there from the U.S. Postal Service.

Consider the "Stamp Out Hunger" plastic bag as their invitation to you to join the fight against hunger in the Chippewa Valley.

It's time for the 25th annual “Stamp Out Hunger Drive”, a national program supported by the U.S. Postal Service and the United Way.

Mail carriers dropped off the bags on Thursday. Residents are encouraged to fill them with non-perishable food items and leave them by their mailboxes on Saturday, May 13.

All of the food collected in the Chippewa Valley stays in the area and goes to local food banks, like Feed My People, St. Francis Food Pantry and the Salvation Army food pantry.

In 2016, about 160,000 pounds of food was donated in our area, and that's nothing compared to what was collected nationally.

"At a national level, we broke the 'Guinness Book of World Record' for the most food collected in one day – over 80 million pounds,” said Corey Grotte, the coordinator for the Chippewa Valley's “Stamp Out Hunger”.

Organizers of the event said it's critical to re-stock food banks this time of year before students are out of school for the summer.