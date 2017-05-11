Eleva Acres for Joy offers support to kids in need

Eleva (WQOW) - One Eleva couple is turning hoof beats into a chance at healing and spreading joy for kids in need.

Acres for Joy is a non-profit equine therapy program. They offer different programs, ranging from riding lessons to volunteering and developing life and social skills. Their vision is to help children who are suffering from health and social issues and help them find a community they feel comfortable in.

It was started by Jeff and Margaret Jackson, from Eleva, after seeing their late daughter struggle with an eating disorder and Type 1 diabetes.

“It's a great joy of ours to be developing a program where kids that have similar challenges can come together, meet one another, their parents can meet one another, and that they not only can form friendships but can have a sense of, 'I'm not the only one with this',” Jeff said.

Acres for Joy is hosting a spring round up event on May 20.