Women's College Golf - Thursday

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
NCAA Division III Championships - Thursday
1. GEORGE FOX (OR) +39
7. CARLETON (MN) +78
T12. UW-STOUT +111
T12. ST. CATHERINE (MN) +111
Individual:
39. Marie Allo (UWST), +23
T40. Kaitlyn Alvarez (STC), +24
Team & Player leaderboard:
http://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=teamPlayer&tid=12661
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.