Packers Sign Kevin King

Green Bay Packers News Release (May 11, 2017) --
 

The Green Bay Packers have signed CB Kevin King. The signing was announced Thursday by Ted Thompson, Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations.

DRAFT SIGNING:

Rd

Name

Pos

Ht

Wt

College

HS Hometown

2a

Kevin King

CB

6-3

200

Washington

Oakland, Calif.
