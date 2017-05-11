Packers Sign Kevin King

Green Bay Packers News Release (May 11, 2017) --
The Green Bay Packers have signed CB Kevin King. The signing was announced Thursday by Ted Thompson, Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations.
DRAFT SIGNING:
|
Rd
|
Name
|
Pos
|
Ht
|
Wt
|
College
|
HS Hometown
|
2a
|
Kevin King
|
CB
|
6-3
|
200
|
Washington
|
Oakland, Calif.
