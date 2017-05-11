Eye-scan ID arrives in Milwaukee County

Milwaukee (WQOW) -- Fingerprints are out and retina scans are in at one southern Wisconsin sheriff's office.

Milwaukee County now has the Inmate Recognition and Identification System, also known as IRIS. It takes a picture of an inmate's eyes while they're being booked. Authorities say no two irises are alike.



"With a fingerprint we have to send that information out and it could take an hour up to two hours to get that information back with this iris scan we get the information back in 20 seconds," deputy inspector Aaron Dobson told WISN.



Milwaukee County is the first sheriff's office in the state using this cutting-edge technology.