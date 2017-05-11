Artist transforms sick kids into superheroes

WAUWATOSA (WKOW) -- A local boy is just one of many children who are sick, but getting help from an artist.



Bryan Dyer is an illustrator who creates likenesses of the kids as superheroes, like 5 year old Jayden Hebberth of Waterloo. He lost his right eye to cancer, but his character, "Super Jay" has bionic vision.



It was incredible to see them for the first time, especially because both of them are a little bit bigger now than when I first drew them & it was cool to see their reaction to the drawings in person," Dyer told WISN.



The 28 year old Germantown man started a charity called, "You Are The Hero". Online, parents can request their child's likeness be created into a superhero then Dyer spends up to 15 hours on each digital illustration.