Not guilty verdict fails to keep Port Washington felon out of prison

Port Washington (WKOW) -- A jury's not guilty verdict on the charge of felon in possession of a firearm fails to keep Damien Payne of Port Washington out of prison.

"It was just like, 'You got to be kidding me. How is that possible?' " says Payne's girlfriend, Megan Heath.



In July, the 36-year old Payne was pulled over for speeding in Port Washington, and officers discovered a loaded hand gun in the glove compartment of his sedan. Payne was in his seventh year on probation, after serving a ten year prison sentence for felony armed burglary.



Payne's case went to trial in Ozaukee County in October, with Heath a trial witness. She testified she owned the gun, used Payne's car on the day before his arrest, and forget to retrieve the weapon. Heath tells 27 News Payne was unaware the gun was in the car.



"He didn't do anything wrong," Heath says. "They could see that in us, they could see, that is our truth, this is what we're doing, there were no bad intentions." Heath has a state-issued concealed carry permit for the gun.



Jury foreman David Monday tells 27 News Heath's testimony was compelling. "It played a role in presenting some doubt," Monday says.

Juror David Wickesberg says he was the lone juror to vote guilty in the panel's first ballot during deliberations. But he tells 27 News he was convinced of the existence of reasonable doubt by other jurors, and later assured there was no collusion between Payne and Heath to deliver matching accounts of what happened.

"The judge came into the jury after we did our conclusion, and the judge said the girlfriend did not have any contact with Mr. Payne since the incident, so that I felt a little relieved," Wickesberg tells 27 News.

But officials with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections were unmoved by the decision of Payne's jury of his peers.



Corrections officials pushed to revoke Payne's probation, and the revocation was approved by an administrative law judge.



Payne had been in custody for three months awaiting trial, and Heath believed any punitive action by Corrections officials would take into account the jury's finding. "Maybe time served, maybe a couple months extra," Heath said of any expected, probation modification.

But Heath says the probation revocation floored her. "It's not fair."

In a statement, Corrections spokesperson Tristan Cook says during the July traffic stop "...law enforcement...located a loaded firearm," but adds there were other factors in the revocation. "The case notes further indicated that both Payne and his girlfriend admitted to his agent that he had handled the gun on prior occasions," Cook writes.

Heath maintains Payne's handling of her gun happened within their apartment, and cites an occasion when Payne secured the gun in a safe in anticipation of a visit by his three year old son, Tyson.



Monday refers to the state's action as hinging on technicality. "That's a loophole, that they were able to reprimand him more," Monday says.

But Wickesberg says while surprised Payne was sent back to prison, he understands how the gun's proximity to Payne would trouble Corrections officials.

"Where do you draw the line when people put themselves in these types of positions?" Wickesberg asks.

Payne's blood alcohol content at the time of the traffic stop was .04, in violation of his absolute sobriety rule. But a review of the chronological logs compiled by state corrections officials during the portion of Payne's probation from 2015 to his July arrest reveal no issue prompting probation agents to seek sanctions against Payne.

Payne's attorney, Jessica Klein disputes that any of Payne's peripheral connections to the gun amount to violations worthy of revoking probation, if violations at all. Klein's filed legal steps to try to overturn the administrative law judge's decision.

Payne is serving time in the Oneida County jail in Rhinelander, under that county's contract with the state. A request by 27 News to interview Payne was denied by Corrections officials. "DOC is not able to facilitate the interview due to security concerns," Cook says.



Before his incarceration, Payne was running a medical transportation business. Heath says he also spent considerable time with his son. "Tyson is his world," Heath says.

"You can tell it's very difficult for him that Damien is gone," Heath tells 27 News.

Heath says she's yet to figure out how to broach with Tyson the reality his father has more than two years still to serve in custody.



" 'When's Daddy coming home?' " Heath says the boy asks. "You really don't know how to answer it."