Adopt-A-Pet: Sherman

Meet our Pet of the Day: Sherman!

Sherman is a 3-year-old neutered male cat. He's a very sweet fella, but he would do best in a home where he is the only pet. Sherman was actually returned to the shelter because he would not get along with the family's dog. So, if you're thinking about adopting him, just keep that in mind. Again, he's a sweet cat, just wants all the attention to himself.

If you're interested in Sherman, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.