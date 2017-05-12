5/12: Chippewa Valley Local Authors Book Bash

Chippewa Falls (CVLA) -- Local authors will have their work on display at the end of the month, and it's all leading up to a Book Bash.

The Chippewa Valley Local Authors (CVLA), in partnership with the Heyde Center for the Arts, is presenting the A-Z Family Book Bash at Heyde on Saturday, June 3. In addition to the Book Bash, CVLA authors' books will be on display at Heyde from May 31 until June 6.

The goals of the Family Book Bash include the following:

Highlight and encourage reading and writing as a literary art Focus on family -- All generations, singles, blended, with or without kids, all ages, abilities, etc. Introduce authors who write all types of books Emphasize that authors are "ordinary people" who love to read and are continually learning how to write Integrate five key activities into the Book Bash: read, write, talk, play, & sing. Serve the community (with support from the Heyde Center for the Arts). Expand to the Chippewa Falls community as it is integral to the Chippewa Valley Local Authors

You can visit the CVLA website for more information about about the organization and the bash.