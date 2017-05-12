Eau Claire business owner trying to change male-dominated business layout

Eau Claire (WQOW) - According to the Western Dairyland Business Center, about two thirds of the businesses in the state of Wisconsin, are owned by men, but one Eau Claire woman is trying to change that.

Becca Cooke opened up Red's Mercantile in downtown Eau Claire in November of 2015, and while she's had plenty of success, she felt she was missing a woman role model.

“It was really hard to find another woman that I could lay all my cards out and kind of be vulnerable with,” said Cooke, “And say hey I have questions on payroll or I have questions on this.”

Cooke's mentors were men, and she said they were great to her, but in the process, she learned that it's not that uncommon to see a lack of women business owners in the area.

Karman Briggs, the Director of Jobs and Business Development at the Western Dairyland Women's Business Center said about 31 percent of the businesses in Eau Claire County are owned by women. She said that's a little lower than the national average. That doesn't necessarily mean theirs a lack of aspiration, but rather a means to make it happen.

Briggs explained a few of the reasons why this might be the case: “The lack of access to capitol. The other thing I think women face as a difficulty is kind of they lack that bench strength where men, their father may have been a business owner, their friend may have been a business owner. Women aren't in that same situation, their mom may have been a house wife and they may know very few women that do what they want to do.”

That's why Cooke decided to start the Red Letter Grant. Over the past few months she's raised money through various events and sales from her own store. Now, she's raised enough money to give out four grants, each valuing $2K.

"There's a lot of great women working within organizations in Eau Claire,” said Cooke, “But I think you spark more women to become leaders when you see them in leadership roles. So and that makes more mentors, more role models for other young women to aspire to want to grow in that capacity."

The first pair of grants is being awarded at the end of May, and the deadline to apply for those is May 19. The second pair of grants will be given out in November. Cooke is still in the process of fund raising for those.

Her website provides information on how to apply for one of the grants. It also provides her contact information for those who want to donate to the cause.